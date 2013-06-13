SYDNEY, June 14 Australian shares are seen rebounding from five-month lows as Wall Street rallied overnight on stronger-than-expected data, but weakness in metals prices may cap gains.

* Local share price index futures jumped 1.2 percent, a 46.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Thursday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday after three days of losses as stronger-than-expected economic data helped offset concerns about the expected winding down of the Federal Reserve's economic stimulus.

* Asian shares slid to nine-month lows on Thursday, as investors rushed for the exits as the prospect of reduced stimulus from central banks roiled markets.

* Copper slid to a six-week low on Thursday as fears that central banks may curb stimulus programmes earlier than previously expected outweighed concerns about supply disruptions and delays at two large copper mines.

* Gold slid on Thursday after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data helped ease concerns about the impending start of the winding down of stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2251 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1636.36 1.48% 23.840 USD/JPY 95.48 0.13% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1489 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1385.81 0.03% 0.370 US CRUDE 96.64 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 15176.08 1.21% 180.85 ASIA ADRS 136.50 1.73% 2.32 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St rallies on economic data, technical factors * Oil up on positive U.S. data; gasoline leads * Gold drops as U.S. data dims Fed hopes; PGMs tumble * Copper falls to 6-week low on fear of monetary tightening

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)