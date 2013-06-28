SYDNEY, June 28 Australian shares rose 0.4 percent early on Friday, extending gains after easing concerns about a quick wind-back in U.S. economic stimulus measures boosted Wall Street and as investors continued short-covering.

Financials started the session stronger, with top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia adding 0.4 percent and Westpac Banking Corp climbing 1.0 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 17.7 points to 4,829.0 by 0012 GMT. The benchmark jumped 1.7 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day jump in two weeks.

The index is on track to end the week higher than it started, even though it is currently down 1.9 percent for the month.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 4,444.8..

(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)