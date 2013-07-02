(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 2 Australian shares rallied 2.6 percent on Tuesday, their biggest one-day gain in 19 months, after the central bank said there might be room for further easing given that the local currency remained too high for comfort.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 123.7 points higher, to 4,834, also boosted as gains in overseas equity markets helped mining and financial stocks recover from losses the previous day.

The benchmark fell 1.9 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day drop since June 20.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate steady after a policy review but its comments about its easing bias helped push the Australian dollar lower.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.9 percent or 40.2 points to finish Tuesday's session at 4,458.3.

