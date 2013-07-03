SYDNEY, July 4 Australian shares are seen subdued at the open on Thursday, as political turmoil in Portugal and persistent concerns over slowing growth in China are likely to offset a modest overnight rise on Wall Street and higher metals prices.

* Local share price index futures rose 19 points, but remained at an 18.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

* The benchmark fell 1.9 percent on Wednesday, hurt by ongoing speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will roll back its stimulus later this year and on persistent concerns over slowing growth in China, Australia's major export market.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade.

* Portugal's 10-year bond yield shot above 8 percent and its stock market slumped 5 percent on fears a snap election could derail Lisbon's exit next year from a bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a volatile half-day session on Wednesday as traders squared positions before the holiday and Friday's job market data.

* Copper prices rose to their highest level in two weeks on Wednesday, spurred by bottlenecks in supply, increased purchases by Chinese importers in June and upbeat U.S. labour market data.

* Gold rose almost one percent on Wednesday as the dollar remained under pressure after mixed U.S. data and political turmoil in Egypt and Portugal triggered safe haven buying.

* The Reserve Bank of Australia's deputy governor Philip Lowe will speak in Sydney later in the day.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1615.41 0.08% 1.330 USD/JPY 99.96 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5032 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1254.24 0.24% 3.050 US CRUDE 101.26 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 14988.55 0.38% 56.14 ASIA ADRS 134.65 -0.59% -0.80 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St posts modest gains in short volatile session * Oil ends at 14-month high on stocks draw, Egypt * Gold buoyed by weak dollar, safe-haven buying * Copper supply bottlenecks, US data lift copper to 2-week high

