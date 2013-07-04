UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, July 4 Australian shares rebounded 1.1 percent on Thursday, as Wall Street had modest gains overnight and higher metals prices underpinned mining stocks, but political turmoil in Portugal and concerns on China growth pared early gains.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 50.6 points to finish the session at 4,794.7. The benchmark fell 1.9 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 8.2 points to finish at 4,459. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts