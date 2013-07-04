(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 4 Australian shares rebounded 1.1 percent on Thursday, as Wall Street had modest gains overnight and higher metals prices underpinned mining stocks, but political turmoil in Portugal and concerns on China growth pared early gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 50.6 points to finish the session at 4,794.7. The benchmark fell 1.9 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 8.2 points to finish at 4,459. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)