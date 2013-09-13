UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 13 Australian shares fell 0.4 percent on Friday, retreating from 5-year highs as global markets braced for an expected tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's massive money stimulus next week, and a drop in metals prices hurt miners.
A Reuters poll shows economists at a majority of U.S. primary dealers expect the Federal Reserve to cut the size of its $85 billion-a-month bond purchases at its policy review next week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 22.9 points to finish at 5,219.6, but rose 1.5 percent for the week, marking a fifth consecutive week of gains. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to finish the session at 4,650.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts