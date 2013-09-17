UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 17 Australian shares rose 0.1 percent on Tuesday to a fresh five-year closing high as a dovish tone from the central bank bolstered investor sentiment, although activity was tempered ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to approve a tapering of its stimulus.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 3.2 points higher at 5,251.2, its highest close since June 26, 2008.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent or 4.4 points to 4,698.0, a new record closing high. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts