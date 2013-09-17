(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 17 Australian shares rose 0.1 percent on Tuesday to a fresh five-year closing high as a dovish tone from the central bank bolstered investor sentiment, although activity was tempered ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to approve a tapering of its stimulus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 3.2 points higher at 5,251.2, its highest close since June 26, 2008.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent or 4.4 points to 4,698.0, a new record closing high. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)