UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 18 Australian shares slipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday, retreating from 5-year highs as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day to scale back its stimulus.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee began meeting on Tuesday and many investors expect Chairman Ben Bernanke to announce a reduction of bond purchases by $10 billion a month to $75 billion, while keeping interest rates close to zero.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 13.1 points to 5,238.1. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Tuesdsay to a fresh five-year closing high.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent or 5.8 points to finish at an all-time closing high of 4,703.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts