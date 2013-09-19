(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, Sept 19 Australian shares surged 1
percent to 5-year highs on Wednesday morning, joining a global
rally in stocks, commodities and risk-sensitive currencies after
the U.S. Federal Reserve wrong footed markets by deciding
against trimming its stimulus programme.
Financial and mining sectors led the broad-based rally as
investors, buoyed by the prospect of super easy money staying
for a longer period, piled into riskier assets.
"This part of the cycle is where scepticim starts to
dissipate and euphoria ensues," said Tim Radford, global analyst
at Rivkin Securities in a note to clients.
"With U.S. stocks unexpectedly breaking to new all-time
highs overnight, left over cash sitting on the sidelines will
now likely be forced to chase gains in equities"
The Fed defied investor expectations overnight by postponing
the start of the wind-down of its massive monetary stimulus,
saying it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid economic
growth.
After months of speculation about the Fed's intentions and
concerns of the impact on asset markets from a stimulus cut, the
non-tapering news sent shares and currencies across Asia
rallying.
Iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd gained 1.8 percent
while Rio Tinto Ltd jumped 3.1 percent. Gold miners
Newcrest Mining Ltd and Medusa Mining Ltd
rallied 7.4 percent and 12 percent respectively as metals prices
soared overnight.
In the banking sector, Westpac Banking Corp and
National Australia Bank both climbed 1.4 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 54.4 points to 5,292.5 by
0107 GMT, its highest point since June 30, 2008. The benchmark
fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
Bucking the market, stocks with large exposure to the U.S.
market fell. Packaging company Amcor Ltd was down 2
percent while QBE Insurance lost 2.6 percent.
"Really what we're seeing today in the stocks that are
negative is basically we're seeing an unwinding of their
positions because of the stronger Australian dollar," said Chris
Weston, IG's institutional dealer.
Repatriated funds from foreign investment, including the
U.S. market, would take a hit and affect bottom lines as the
Australian dollar rallied to multi-month peaks.
Billabong International Ltd was soared 7.8 percent
to A$0.49, as the battered surfwear company entered into
recapitalisation agreements with Centerbridge and Oaktree
Capital.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 1
percent to trade at all-time highs of 4,750.0.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)