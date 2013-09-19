(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 19 Australian shares surged 1.1 percent to fresh 5-year highs on Thursday, joining a global rally in stocks, commodities and risk-sensitive currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve wrong footed markets by deciding against trimming its stimulus programme.

Financial and mining sectors led the broad-based rally as investors, buoyed by the prospect of super easy money staying for a longer period, piled into riskier assets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 57.4 points to 5,295.5, its highest close since June 26, 2008. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1 percent to finish at an all-time high of 4,753.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)