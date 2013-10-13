(Changes "September" to "August" in paragraph 7)

SYDNEY Oct 14 Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he was optimistic for a "positive conclusion" on the country's debt situations after the "productive" conversation with the Republicans.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,262.0, a 31.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 1.6 percent on Friday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly flat at 4,739.1 in early trade.

* U.S. stocks rose on Friday, extending gains from a major rally in the previous session, as investors were hopeful for a solution to end the partial U.S. government shutdown and raise the U.S. borrowing limit to avoid a possible default.

* Copper rose on Friday, tracking equities markets as improved prospects of a deal in Washington to solve a fiscal deadlock boosted riskier assets, but the metal staged its biggest weekly loss in a month.

* China's export growth fizzled in September to post a surprise fall as sales to Southeast Asia tumbled, data showed, a disappointing break to a recent run of indicators that had signalled its economy gaining strength.

* Australia is due to release the mortgage lending data for August at 0030 GMT.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1703.2 0.63% 10.640 USD/JPY 98.23 -0.33% -0.330 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6908 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1272.59 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 102.02 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 15237.11 0.73% 111.04 ASIA ADRS 149.68 1.21% 1.79 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ends up on hopes of debt solution in Washington * Oil ends lower as U.S. budget fight continues * Gold drops to 3-mth low on fund trade, debt deal hopes * Copper up on U.S. after biggest weekly loss in a month

