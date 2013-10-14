(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 14 Australian shares fell 0.4 percent on Monday, hurt by nervousness as a deadline neared for Washington politicians to strike a deal and avert a possible U.S. debt default.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 23 points to 5,207.9. The benchmark rallied 1.6 percent on Friday, posting its biggest gain in three months. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 6.6 points to finish the session at 4,734.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)