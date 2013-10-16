RPT-COLUMN-U.S. shale producers renew their challenge to OPEC: Kemp
LONDON, March 2 U.S. crude oil production appears to be rising strongly thanks to increased shale drilling as well as rising offshore output from the Gulf of Mexico.
SYDNEY Oct 17 Australian stocks were set to open higher on Thursday, as U.S. lawmakers looked set to make a deal to lift the debt ceiling until February, with investors also watching production reports from local resources companies.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,272, a 9.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The index added a modest 0.1 percent on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2 percent to 4,769.7 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday after Senate leaders said they had a deal to reopen the federal government and raise the debt ceiling, which would avoid the threat of a debt default.
* Copper prices rose on Wednesday on signs U.S. politicians would agree a last-minute deal to prevent a federal debt default.
* Fortescue Metals Group Ltd will report its September-quarter production figures on Thursday, while Woodside Petroleum Ltd will report its third-quarter production.
* Ten Network Holdings Ltd is due to report its 2013 full-year results on Thursday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2110 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1721.54 1.38% 23.480 USD/JPY 98.73 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.667 -- -0.053 SPOT GOLD 1281.68 0.12% 1.490 US CRUDE 102.13 0.91% 0.920 DOW JONES 15373.83 1.36% 205.82 ASIA ADRS 149.59 0.61% 0.91 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St jumps as debt deal seems near; IBM falls late * Oil ends higher on optimistic U.S. budget deal outlook * Gold under pressure as U.S. debt crisis nears end * Copper gains on signs of U.S. debt ceiling deal
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Leslie Adler)
LONDON, March 2 U.S. crude oil production appears to be rising strongly thanks to increased shale drilling as well as rising offshore output from the Gulf of Mexico.
SINGAPORE, March 3 U.S. crude oil rose on Friday as the market took a breather after three days of decline, but prices are being anchored by Russia's output remaining unchanged in February, indicating weak compliance on a global deal to cut supplies.
* Toshiba bought Landis+Gyr in 2011 (Updates with Toshiba statement)