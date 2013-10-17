(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 17 Banking stocks led a modest rise in Australian shares on Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after the U.S. Congress approved a deal to break a fiscal impasse that had brought the world's biggest economy to the brink of a debt default.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4 percent to 5,283.1 points.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to finish the session at 4,776.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)