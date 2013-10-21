(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 21 Australian shares rose 0.6 percent on Monday to a five-year closing high, buoyed by news of improving economic growth in China and stronger-than-expected earnings results from some U.S. companies.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 30.3 points to finish at 5,351.8, its highest close since June 19, 2008.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.9 percent to finish the session at an all-time high of 4,802.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)