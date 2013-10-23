UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Oct 23 Australian shares reversed early gains and fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday, snapping a six-day winning streak, as higher-than-expected inflation data reduced the odds of further interest rate cuts.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 17.1 points to finish at 5,356.1. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.9 percent to finish at a fresh record high of 4,876.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts