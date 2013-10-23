(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 23 Australian shares reversed early gains and fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday, snapping a six-day winning streak, as higher-than-expected inflation data reduced the odds of further interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 17.1 points to finish at 5,356.1. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.9 percent to finish at a fresh record high of 4,876.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)