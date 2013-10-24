SYDNEY, Oct 25 Australian shares are seen posting modest gains after Wall Street rose overnight on continued stimulus hopes, though investors may seek to take profit as the benchmark nears five-year highs. * Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, a 5.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent in early trade. * U.S. stocks resumed their move up on Thursday as economic data underscored views U.S. monetary stimulus will be in place for the foreseeable future and earnings offered some upbeat news. * Copper dipped to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Thursday as persistent concerns about credit tightening in top metals consumer China offset upbeat manufacturing growth there. * Gold rose 1 percent overnight, breaking above $1,350 an ounce for the first time in more than a month, on rekindled buying prompted by expectations the Federal Reserve will continue its monetary stimulus due to disappointing U.S. jobless claims data. * Mining company BHP Billiton Ltd said it was still in talks to sell its stake in a major iron ore deposit in Guinea, despite lengthy negotiations that have prompted questions over the potential for a deal. * Whitehaven Coal Ltd is due to release its quarterly production report on Friday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2122 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1752.07 0.33% 5.690 USD/JPY 97.28 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5197 -- 0.035 SPOT GOLD 1346.55 1.11% 14.810 US CRUDE 97.22 0.37% 0.360 DOW JONES 15509.21 0.62% 95.88 ASIA ADRS 150.48 0.48% 0.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends higher, resuming upward trend on Fed * US oil prices rise, Brent/WTI narrows * Gold up 1.4 pct, above $1,350/oz * Copper falls on Chinese credit worries For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)