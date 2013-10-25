(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 25 Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Friday to hold at five-year highs, lifted by big banks ahead of their earnings reports starting next Tuesday, which have had a stellar year on the back of generous dividend yields and record profits.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 13.4 points to 5,386.3, near a five-year high of 5,402.4 hit earlier in the week. The benchmark ended the week 1.2 percent higher, its third consecutive week of gains.

Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd (WCB) jumped 3.3 percent to a record closing high of A$8.42, after Canada's Saputo Inc raised its takeover offer for the company.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 4,863.4 points. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)