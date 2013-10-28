SYDNEY, Oct 28 Australian shares jumped 1 percent to a new five-year high on Monday as major banks climbed on expectations of another stellar set of earnings and the broader market took a positive lead from Wall Street after the S&P 500 hit a record peak on Friday. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 55 points to 5,441.4 points, its highest close since June 2008. The benchmark has risen in 10 out of the past 12 sessions, adding 5.8 percent since Oct. 10. The big four banks - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ), Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) and Westpac Banking Corp led the way with gains of 0.7 to 1.8 percent. The banks are on track to report a combined record profit for the fifth consecutive year when they report over the coming days. Blue chip resources also gave the market a boost, with global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd adding 1.2 percent and 1 percent, respectively, underpinned by a survey showing improved Chinese manufacturing on Friday. The New Zealand market was closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)