SYDNEY, Oct 31 Australian shares are likely to track Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve, as widely expected, left its massive stimulus programme in place and said it had a weaker growth outlook for the U.S. economy. * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5,404.0, a 26.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent to 4,852.6 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a four-day streak of gains after the Federal Reserve said it had a weaker growth outlook for the economy, even as it announced plans to continue its stimulus program for the time being. * Copper rose to its highest level in a week on Wednesday, boosted by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will prolong its stimulus programme to aid recovery in the world's largest economy. * Leighton Holdings Ltd said it had been awarded A$249 million Bowen Basin coal contract. * National Australia Bank Ltd, the country's top lender by assets, said full-year cash earnings rose 9.3 percent to a record high, boosted by earnings growth in all its banking businesses and a lower charge for bad debts. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2158 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,763.31 -0.49% -8.640 USD/JPY 98.41 -0.08% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5378 -- 0.031 SPOT GOLD 1,342.09 -0.01% -0.100 US CRUDE 96.6 -0.18% -0.170 DOW JONES 15,618.76 -0.39% -61.59 ASIA ADRS 150.34 0.05% 0.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500's rally ends after Fed; Facebook soars late * U.S. oil slides for 2nd straight day; spread widens * Gold drops as Fed statement offers few surprises * Copper hits week high as Fed seen prolonging stimulus For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on: (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)