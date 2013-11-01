(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Nov 1 Australian shares slipped 0.3
percent on Friday morning, treading cautiously into a new month
as global anxiety over the U.S. Federal Reserve's
stimulus-tapering plans checked demand for riskier assets.
Declines in miners weighed on the market, although losses
were somewhat contained on buying interest in the financial
sector, led by a surge in Macquarie Group shares after
a solid earnings report.
Macquarie's stock rallied 3.7 percent to A$52.83, its
highest trading price since February 2010, after Australia's
biggest investment bank announced a 39 percent rise in its
first-half profit to A$501 million ($474.42 million).
The banking sector has been a major driver of the market in
recent months as they continued to report stellar earnings, with
record profits announced from Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group and National Australia Bank earlier this
week.
NAB rose 0.6 percent, while Westpac Banking Corp,
which is due to report on Monday, added 0.5 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 16.3 points at
5,409.2 by 0003 GMT. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on
Thursday, and is on track to rise 0.4 percent for the week, a
fourth consecutive week of gains.
"Investors will be wary of potential for some selling
associated with the beginning of a new calendar quarter," said
Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in a note.
"Resource stocks in particular will also be focussed on
China's PMI figure due for release at midday."
Manufacturing data from China, Australia's major export
market, is due later in the day. The official PMI report is due
around 0100 GMT, followed by HSBC's final PMI report at 0145
GMT.
Miners were a drag on the main index, hit by a fall in
copper prices overnight on concerns about growing supply and
weak demand. BHP Billiton Ltd fell 0.9 percent while
Rio Tinto Ltd lost 1.1 percent.
Among gold miners, Australia's top gold producer Newcrest
Mining Ltd dropped 2.8 percent after bullion fell as
commodity funds sold to square books at the end of October.
Mid-cap gold companies St Barbara Ltd and Perseus
Mining Ltd lost 5.2 percent and 4.1 percent
respectively.
On Thursday, Wall Street lost ground on as investors fretted
about the timing of a pullback in Fed's bond-buying stimulus.
A day earlier the U.S. central bank recommitted buying its
$85 billion of bonds per month, but it expressed less anxiety
about credit conditions, which some investors interpreted as a
sign that the Fed could begin tapering sooner than expected.
Bega Cheese Ltd shares soared 11.6 percent to trade
at all-time highs of A$4.92 after New Zealand's Fonterra
acquired a 6 percent stake in the Australian company
for A$46 million ($44 million).
Elsewhere Highlands Pacific Ltd surged 47.5 percent
to A$0.09 after PanAust entered into a share sale and purchase
agreement to acquire a majority interest in the Frieda River
copper-gold project.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was trading
flat at 4,907.3 points.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)