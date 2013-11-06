(Adds analysts quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY Nov 6 Australian shares pulled back 0.3 percent on Wednesday with investors in a quandary between solid economic data from the U.S. and qualms around the Federal Reserve's stimulus plans.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia bucked the trend of slipping banks to climb 1.3 percent, hitting a record high of A$78.40 earlier, after it posted a 13.5 percent rise in first-quarter cash profit, in line with market forecasts.

But other big banks reported lost ground -- Westpac Banking Corp losing 0.9 percent and National Australia Bank Ltd dropping 0.3 percent.

"Investors have digested record profits from the big banks now, and tend to lock in some profits on the recent rally," said Biyi Cheng, head of dealing APAC at City Index.

Australia's "big four" banks have had a bumper year supported by their strong earnings and generous dividends.

Wealth manager AMP Ltd fell nearly 1.0 percent after it said it was seeking to raise A$200 million from issuing new securities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 16.0 points to 5,416.0 by 0036 GMT. The benchmark 0.8 percent on Tuesday. Trade was subdued following Tuesday's Melbourne Cup -- an event in Australia's spring horse-racing carnival associated with lavish corporate hospitality.

Investors are hastily analysing the impact of strong economic data, including the better-than-expected service industry index overnight, on the Federal Reserve's decision to keep its stimulus in place, which has been instrumental in spurring a rally in global stocks.

"Markets are beginning to react to the possibility that this will allow the Fed to wind back stimulus faster than had previously anticipated," Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note to clients.

The Fed has stressed its decision to change the level of stimulus is data-dependent.

Defensives came under pressure, as Telstra Corporation Ltd edged down 0.1 percent and supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd lost 0.4 percent.

Department store David Jones ltd lost 4.2 percent, after local media reported it would conduct an extensive review of its property portfolio as it headed into a period of leases coming up for renewal.

BHP Billiton Ltd edged up 0.1 percent, while rival Rio Tinto Ltd gained 0.6 percent, after copper prices steadied on Tuesday after an upbeat global manufacturing survey came out. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd gained 1.9 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,949.2. New Zealand's jobless rate fell to 6.2 percent in the three months to Sept 30, according to Statistics NZ's seasonally adjusted household labour force survey published on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)