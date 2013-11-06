(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 6 Australian shares finished flat on Wednesday, with banks regaining some ground and investors caught in a quandary between solid economic data from the U.S. and qualms around the Federal Reserve's stimulus plans.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia climbed 1.3 percent, hitting a record high of A$78.40 during the day after posting a 13.5 percent rise in first-quarter cash profit. Other big banks bounced back from earlier losses, bringing the index back to the black.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 1.8 points to finish at 5,433.8. Trade was subdued following Tuesday's Melbourne Cup -- an event in Australia's spring horse-racing carnival associated with lavish corporate hospitality.

Investors are hastily analysing the impact of strong economic data on the Federal Reserve's decision to keep its stimulus in place, which has been instrumental in spurring a rally in global stocks.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed 0.1 percent up to 4,944.5. New Zealand's economy added the most jobs in more than six years, strengthening the case for the central bank to start raising interest rates next year, possibly as early as March.

(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Merijer & Shri Navaratnam)