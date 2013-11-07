(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Nov 7 Australian shares were down
slightly on Thursday morning, with a handful of banking
heavyweights losing ground after going ex-dividend while many
investors took a breather after an earnings-driven rally.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group dropped 3.8
percent while National Australia Bank fell 3.4 percent
as both stocks traded without rights to their dividends.
"People are taking their dividends out of the 3 banks that
have reported, so ANZ, NAB and Westpac, with a view that CBA
outperforms leading up to their dividend which will be in
February," said Jonathan Fyfe, investment adviser at Wilson HTM
Investment Group, highlighting the flow of cash into
Commonwealth Bank stocks.
Shares in Australia's top lender, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, added 0.9 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 12.2 points to 5,241.6 by
0050 GMT, hovering at five-year highs. The benchmark ended flat
on Wednesday.
A record-high night for Wall Street provided a base for the
local market, while a soft Australian employment report left
investors with much to ponder about the outlook for the economy
and monetary policy.
Data released earlier showed Australian employment barely
rose in October while the unemployment rate held at 5.7 percent,
a disappointing report that knocked the local dollar and added
to the case for a further cut in interest rates.
A strong earnings season, particularly led by banks, and a
recovering economy have driven a rally in the Australian market,
although uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus
tapering plans has checked demand recently.
"We do expect the uptrend in global equities to continue
into early next year," said Tim Radford, global analyst at
Rivkin Securities in a note to clients, though he added that the
U.S. budget and government debt issues early in 2014 may give
investors cause for concern.
Consumer retail staples Woolworths Ltd and
Wesfarmers Ltd added 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent ahead
of Wesfarmer's annual general meeting set for later in the day.
Ausdrill Ltd slumped 28.4 percent to 4-month lows
of A$0.98 after issuing a profit warning.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 4,960.0 points.
New Zealand telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd
posted a second day of hefty losses sparked by the
sector regulator recommending sharp price cuts for the company's
wholesale broadband services. Chorus shares last traded down 7
percent at NZ$2.15, after touching a lifetime low of NZ$2.09.
On-line accounting software company Xero Ltd became
New Zealand's second biggest listed stock by capitalisation as
it rose 9.9 percent to a record NZ$41.00 a share.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)