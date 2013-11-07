(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 7 Australian shares fell 0.2 percent on Thursday, hit by a handful of banking heavyweights losing ground after going ex-dividend while many investors sat on their hands ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report on Friday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 11.8 points to settle at 5,422.0. The benchmark ended flat on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to finish the session at 4,922.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)