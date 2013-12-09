INSIGHT-U.S. military marches forward on green energy, despite Trump
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
SYDNEY Dec 10 Australian shares are seen subdued at the open on Tuesday after touching eight-week lows in the previous session as investors remained wary over when the U.S. will begin to taper its stimulus programme, while a rise in metals prices may support mining stocks.
* Local share price index futures was flat, a 3.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as traders awaited more clues from the Federal Reserve on whether the U.S. central bank would soon begin winding down its economic stimulus.
* Nickel prices shot up to the highest levels in a month because of worries about the impact of a planned Indonesian ban on ore exports while copper rose due to upbeat Chinese trade data.
* Gold rose 1.0 percent after a late-session rally spurred by a dollar drop and technical support that prompted funds to establish new positions.
* Shanghai steel futures rose nearly 1 percent.
* A raft of data including mortgage lending, business confidence and consumer sentiment is due out later in the day.
* BHP Billiton has agreed to pay a 41 percent rise in copper processing fees to China's large smelters for the first half of 2014, sources said, showing smelters are in a strong negotiating position as supply of concentrates rises.
* Woodside Petroleum Ltd will hold an investor update.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2221 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1808.37 0.18% 3.280 USD/JPY 103.23 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8444 -- -0.037 SPOT GOLD 1239.86 -0.06% -0.700 US CRUDE 97.2 -0.46% -0.450 DOW JONES 16025.53 0.03% 5.33 ASIA ADRS 148.26 -0.26% -0.39 -------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 floats up to record close in quiet day on Wall St * Brent slides 2 percent, narrowing premium to U.S. oil * Gold rises 1 pct on fund buying but volume thin * Nickel hits month peak on worries about Indonesia export ban
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong)
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.