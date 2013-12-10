UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Dec 10 Australian shares reversed gains to finish flat on Tuesday, with a slump in storage company Brambles and insurer QBE Insurance erasing early rises fueled by fresh record highs on Wall Street overnight.
Qantas Airways Ltd lost 3 percent to A$0.965, its lowest-ever closing level, after a profit downgrade.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished at 5,143.6. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,706.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts