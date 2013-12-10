SYDNEY, Dec 11 Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street which closed lower ahead of the next U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while firmer metal prices may cap the losses. * Local share price index futures fell 0.7 percent to 5,111, a 32.6-point premium/discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished flat on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,698.8 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, a day after a record close on the S&P 500, with traders looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting in the absence of market-moving economic data. * Copper touched its highest level in a month on Tuesday, aided by a weaker dollar, with steady buying from top consumer China also helping to underpin prices. * QBE Insurance Group Ltd will be in focus after Moody's downgraded its senior unsecured debt ratings to Baa2 on Tuesday and said the outlook was stable. * An investor group led by Macquarie on Tuesday purchased the Severn gas-fired power station in Britain from Danish utility DONG Energy, adding to a trend as investors snap up power plant assets in Europe. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2141 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1802.62 -0.32% -5.750 USD/JPY 102.79 -0.46% -0.480 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8006 -- -0.056 SPOT GOLD 1260.85 1.64% 20.290 US CRUDE 98.51 1.20% 1.170 DOW JONES 15973.13 -0.33% -52.40 ASIA ADRS 148.02 -0.16% -0.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St slips with Fed still the focus * U.S. crude gains $1 on anticipated inventory draw * Gold up 2 pct on technicals, fund buying; Fed the focus * Copper hits 1-month high on weak dollar, demand prospects For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)