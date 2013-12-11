SYDNEY, Dec 12 Australia shares are set to open with a cautious tone on Thursday, after Wall Street dipped on expectations for an earlier reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus, with investors also awaiting a local jobs report. * Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent, a 26.0 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday to a 3-1/2-month low. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at 4,704.9 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday in broad-based selling as traders locked in recent gains after a provisional budget deal out of Washington removed one of the near-term reasons for the Federal Reserve to continue its current pace of economic stimulus. * Copper rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday to reach a one-month high on the back of solid demand from top metals consumer China. * Global mining company Rio Tinto told investors it would prioritise cutting its debt burden in 2014 before returning cash to shareholders, pressing ahead with cost reductions that have already exceeded a $2 billion 2013 target. * Australia's Takeovers Panel will order Canadian dairy Saputo Inc to raise its bid for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter as early as this week, a report by Business Spectator said. * Shares of Autohome Inc, an owner of Chinese car sales websites, rose as much as 83 percent in their U.S. market debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at about $3.2 billion. * The New Zealand central bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, and reaffirmed it expects to raise rates next year to counter rising inflation pressures from the housing and building sectors. * Australia will release the jobs data for November at 0030 GMT. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2158 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1782.22 -1.13% -20.400 USD/JPY 102.41 -0.4% -0.410 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8554 -- 0.058 SPOT GOLD 1251.2 -0.01% -0.150 US CRUDE 97.39 -1.14% -1.120 DOW JONES 15843.53 -0.81% -129.60 ASIA ADRS 145.36 -1.80% -2.66 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower in broad-based selloff * U.S. crude oil futures settle at $97.44/bbl, down 1.09 pct * Gold falls after 3-day rise; eyes on next Fed move * Copper hits fresh 1-month high on solid Chinese demand For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Leslie Adler)