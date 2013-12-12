(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Dec 12 Australian shares fell 0.8 percent on Thursday to 3-1/2-month lows as renewed concerns of an imminent reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus and local manufacturing issues hurt sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 41.8 points to 5,062.5 its lowest point since August 22, but recovered from session lows of 5,028.2. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 4,708.2.