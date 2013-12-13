(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Dec 13 Australian shares languished at
3-1/2 month lows on Friday, as more robust U.S. economic data
suggested the Federal Reserve may begin reducing its monetary
stimulus soon, chipping away a major support for global risk
assets in recent years.
Investors, faced with few positive catalysts, were reluctant
to plough funds as the year-end approached with losses in banks
offset by gains in miners.
"All signs are showing that the economy isn't strong enough
to support the stock market," said Biyi Cheng, head of Asia
Pacific dealing at City Index, adding that close to year-end,
investors will hold positions ahead of major economic news out
early next year including any plans for tapering in the U.S.
The Australian economy put in another subpar performance in
the third quarter as domestic demand disappointed and consumers
chose to save rather than spend.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 5,063.6 by 0115
GMT, and is set to end the week 2.3 percent lower, its fourth
consecutive week of losses.
Overnight, U.S. stocks dipped on solid retail sales which
suggested the economy may be strong enough for the Fed to begin
scaling back its stimulus program.
The Australian benchmark has taken a beating in recent
weeks, falling some 400 points from the 5-1/2 year high of
5,457.3 reached on October 28 as sentiment was hit by profit
downgrades, General Motors halting production in Australia and
concern over Fed tapering.
Banking stocks were volatile. The Commonwealth Bank of
Australia rose 0.8 percent, while National Australia
Bank added 0.6 percent. Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group fell 0.5 percent.
A handful of defensives fell, with top telecommunications
provider Telstra Corporation Ltd down 0.5 percent, and
blood products maker CSL Ltd off 0.8 percent.
Miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Iluka Resources Ltd
added 0.2 percent and 2.4 percent respectively after
copper and nickel hit 5-week peaks on fears that a planned
Indonesian ban on ore exports could crimp supply.
A big gainer was Teranga Gold Corp, soaring 26.1
percent after the company said it expects production to be at
the higher end of original guidance range of between 190,000 to
210,000 ounces.
Transfield Services Ltd rose 3.6 percent after
securing contracts across its Australian and New Zealand
operations worth A$240 million.
Hospitality company Silver Chef Ltd tumbled 24.8
percent to 10-month lows of A$5.58 after announcing net profit
after tax for the six months to December 2013 would be 5 percent
to 10 percent lower than the previous corresponding period.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6
percent to 4,681.3.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)