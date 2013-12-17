UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Dec 17 Australian shares pared early gains to end 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, after sentiment was hit by a warning from Australia's treasurer that the country has to climb a "challenging fiscal and economic mountain".
Australia's government forecast its budget deficit would swell to A$47 billion in the year to June as a slowdown in mining investment saps tax revenues and other parts of the economy struggle to pick up the slack.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 13.6 points to 5,103.2. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,728.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts