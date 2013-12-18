SYDNEY Dec 19 Australian shares are seen rallying as Wall Street touched record highs after the U.S. Federal Resrve announced it would begin scaling back its stimulus, though it said its key interest rate would stay lower for even longer than previously promised.

* Local share price index futures rose 1 percent, a 57.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Wednesday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.5 percent in early trade.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at all-time highs on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced a small reduction in its stimulus program, confirming that the U.S. economy was on firm footing.

* Copper fell on Wednesday, slipping further from near two-month highs hit this week. Gold rose, extending gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to trim its aggressive bond-buying program, but sought to temper the long-awaited move by suggesting its key interest rate would stay lower for even longer than previously promised.

* National Australia Bank and Incitec Pivot Ltd will hold their AGMs later on Thursday.

* Australian travel insurance and medical assistance provider Cover-More Group's shares will begin trading on the ASX on a conditional basis later in the day.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2125 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1810.65 1.66% 29.650 USD/JPY 104.16 1.46% 1.500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8812 -- 0.038 SPOT GOLD 1219.71 -0.80% -9.890 US CRUDE 97.65 0.44% 0.430 DOW JONES 16167.97 1.84% 292.71 ASIA ADRS 146.60 2.00% 2.87 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Dow, S&P end at record highs after Fed's stimulus cut * Brent climbs more than $1; shrugs off Fed announcement * Gold rises in choppy trade after Fed decision * Copper edges lower, market cautious

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by)