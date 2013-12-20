(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Dec 20 Australian shares rose 0.9
percent to a two-week high on Friday morning, spurred by reduced
uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's stimulus-tapering plans
though a fall in resource stocks checked broader gains.
Financials underpinned the local market. The Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, the biggest bank by market
capitalisation, added 1.1 percent while Westpac Banking Corp
rose 1 percent. Mid-tier Bank of Queensland Ltd
climbed 1.1 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 43.8 points to 5,246.0
by 0027 GMT. The benchmark rose 2.1 percent on Thursday, its
biggest one-day jump since July and is set to gain 2.9 percent
for the week, snapping four consecutive weeks of losses.
The local market recovered from 4-month lows touched last
week after the Fed announced this week a plan to trim its
monthly bond purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion beginning
in January, and pledged to maintain ultra-low interest rates.
The taper decision eased months of uncertainty over the
Fed's intentions, giving equity investors somewhat of a clear
path ahead, analysts said.
"We were sort of like bunnies stuck in the headlights ahead
of the Fed announcement," said John Milroy, investment adviser
at Macquarie Private Wealth.
"Our sense is there's still a fair way to go (in terms of
tapering), interest rates will be at low levels for an extended
period and that's the key really," Milroy said, adding that he
expects the market to rally some 600 points to 5,800 levels by
the end of 2014.
Elsewhere, Telstra Corporation Ltd is selling its
majority stake in its Hong Kong-based mobiles business CSL to
HKT Ltd for A$2 billion, even as it says it is committed to the
Asia region in the long-term. Shares in the telecommunications
company rose 0.8 percent.
The mining sector capped broader gains as resource stocks
fell after copper suffered its biggest fall in 3 weeks and gold
fell 2 percent to a six-month low.
Heavyweight Rio Tinto Ltd slipped 0.2 percent while
bullion producer Newcrest Mining Ltd plumbed 3.4
percent.
Austin Engineering Ltd rallied 8.8 percent after it
announced a successful $30 million capital raising exercise at a
premium of A$3.20 per new share.
UXC Ltd tumbled 11.7 percent after the company said
its underlying profit before tax will be in the range of A$7-8.5
million as margin pressure and project delivery issues have had
a "dampening effect" on underlying earnings.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at
4,706.2.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)