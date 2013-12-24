SYDNEY, Dec 24 Australian shares rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday in an abbreviated trading session, marking the fourth-straight session of gains and supported by the banking sector after yet another record night for Wall Street stocks. Activity was subdued as the market finished earlier on account of Christmas eve. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 35.3 points to 5,327.2, the highest close since November 29. The benchmark gained 0.5 percent to three-week highs on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained nearly 1.0 percent to 4,767.9. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)