UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Dec 30 Australian stocks are set to start the week firmer, with the market on track to show a gain of nearly 15 percent for the year, and higher metal prices will likely support miners. * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,339, a 14.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close of 5,324.1. The benchmark pulled away from a one-month high on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent to 4,774.3 in early trade. * U.S. stock indexes closed mostly flat on Friday, with the Dow snapping a six-day streak of record closing highs after investors took a break from this week's rally. * Copper prices rose to their highest in more than four months on Friday, lifted by a weak dollar, tightening supplies and expectations that economic recovery in top consumer China will help boost demand for industrial metals next year. * Leighton Holdings Ltd said it had agreed to purchase Welspun Group's 39.9 percent stake in its Indian-based JV Leighton Welspun for A$99 million. The transaction will be recognized in fiscal year 2013 and have negative impact of about A$70 million on net profit after tax, the company said. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1841.4 -0.03% -0.620 USD/JPY 105.17 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 3.0019 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1212.65 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 100.32 0.77% 0.770 DOW JONES 16478.41 -0.01% -1.47 ASIA ADRS 148.58 0.64% 0.95 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends mostly flat, but scores weekly gains * U.S. oil settles at 2-month high on inventory decline * Gold edges up, set for biggest annual loss in 30 years * Copper hits four-month peak, set for strong monthly rise For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Diane Craft)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts