SYDNEY, Jan 3 Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street, where investors took profits after the S&P 500's best yearly advance since 1997, and on signs of weakness in Chinese manufacturing data. Mining stocks look set to be a focus after gold jumped nearly 2 percent. * Local share price index futures fell 41 points to 5,304, a 63.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 15.7 points to 5,367.91 at close of trade on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 11.5 points to 4,748.5 in early trade following a two-day holiday. * U.S. stocks fell on profit-taking on the first day of the new year. * Copper hit a seven-month high boosted by shrinking supplies and prospects for global economic recovery. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2122 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1831.98 -0.89% -16.380 USD/JPY 104.71 -0.49% -0.520 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.9853 -- -0.021 SPOT GOLD 1225.31 1.66% 20.020 US CRUDE 95.52 -2.95% -2.900 DOW JONES 16441.35 -0.82% -135.31 ASIA ADRS 147.47 -1.51% -2.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St starts 2014 with drop as investors take profits * Oil falls $3, Libyan supply weighs, storm hits demand * Gold rallies after worst annual loss in 32 years * Copper at 7-mth high on low supplies For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Louise Ireland)