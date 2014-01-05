SYDNEY, Jan 6 Australian shares are set to open under pressure on Monday, with commodities prices dipping as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials on the central bank's stimulus program while awaiting a private survey of China's services industry. * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,335, which is still a 15.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly flat, adding 0.8 point to 4,769.8 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended a volatile session mostly flat on Friday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials that raised questions about how quickly the central bank will end its stimulus program. * Copper dipped on Friday, easing from a seven-month high as expectations of higher supplies and concerns over Chinese growth weighed on the market. * Gold rose 1 percent on Friday, rallying for a second consecutive day with a boost from renewed fund buying and equities' weakness after bullion posted its worst annual decline in 2013 in more than 30 years. * A private PMI survey of China's services industry will be released on Monday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2140 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1831.37 -0.03% -0.610 USD/JPY 104.83 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 3.0004 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1237.46 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 93.96 -1.55% -1.480 DOW JONES 16469.99 0.17% 28.64 ASIA ADRS 147.11 -0.24% -0.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St closes flat after Fed comments * Crude oil extends losses; traders anticipate Libyan supply * Gold up 1 pct, extending rally after sharp 2013 losses * Copper eases from seven-month high as supply surplus looms For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Reese)