SYDNEY, Jan 7 Australian shares are set to edge lower on Tuesday, under pressure following a dip in Wall Street on a mixed bag of economic data, as investors also become concerned about China's growth after the country's service industries slowed in December. * Local share price index futures dipped 0.1 percent to 5,298, a 26.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.5 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent to 4,771.5 in early trade. * U.S. stocks slipped on Monday after a mixed batch of economic reports, which showed a slowdown in growth in the U.S. services sector and a rebound in new orders for factory goods. * Copper steadied on Monday as the dollar fell but the metal remained near a two-week low on concerns about economic recovery in China, which accounts for about 40 percent of global copper demand. * Royal Dutch Shell and BP are considering the sale of refineries and petrol stations in Australia to free up cash, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday. * Australia's trade balance for November will be released on Tuesday, as well as iron ore export figures for December. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2201 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1826.77 -0.25% -4.600 USD/JPY 104.22 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.9576 -- -0.037 SPOT GOLD 1237.45 -0.01% -0.150 US CRUDE 93.67 -0.31% -0.290 DOW JONES 16425.10 -0.27% -44.89 ASIA ADRS 146.62 -0.34% -0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St dips for third straight day after mixed data * Brent crude finishes lower; Libyan supply in sight * Gold shakes off early tumble and rises as shares ease * Copper steadies near two-week lows as China worries drag For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Reese)