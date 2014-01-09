(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Jan 9 Australian shares reversed early losses to edge 0.2 percent higher on Thursday as news of an uptick in retail sales helped offset weakness in commodity prices and a fall in resource and banking stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 8.4 points to finish at 5,324.4, snapping four sessions of losses.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.7 percent or 35.1 points to finish the session at 4,814.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)