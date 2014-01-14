SYDNEY, Jan 15 Australian shares were set to firm on Wednesday, rebounding from its biggest single day decline in 3-1/2 months in the previous session, drawing support from Wall Street, which rose on better-than-expected retail figures. * Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,204.0, which is still an 8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent to 4,868.0 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, erasing much of the previous session's steep drop, after a strong December retail sales reading eased concerns about an economic slowdown. * Copper dipped on Tuesday due to a firming dollar and caution over growth prospects for the world's top copper consumer China, but a shortfall of metal in the physical markets and upbeat U.S. data helped limit losses. * OZ Minerals Ltd said copper and gold productions were expected to increase in 2014, as the miner reported total copper production for December quarter of 18,119 tonnes versus 17,390 tonnes last quarter. * Rio Tinto Ltd, BHP Billiton Ltd and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd are set to report higher iron ore output for the December quarter after spending heavily to dig more mines in Australia. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2204 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,838.88 1.08% 19.680 USD/JPY 104.19 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8709 -- 0.046 SPOT GOLD 1,244.39 -0.03% -0.320 US CRUDE 92.64 0.92% 0.840 DOW JONES 16,373.86 0.71% 115.92 ASIA ADRS 146.72 0.42% 0.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rebounds as sales point to healthy economy * U.S. oil up, Brent falls; spread narrows over $1 * Gold falls as Wall St rises on U.S. retail sales data * Copper falls on firm dollar, caution over China growth For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on: (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)