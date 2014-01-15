(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Jan 15 Australian shares closed 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, recovering from the previous session's rout as investors took heart from how better-than-expected U.S. retail figures helped spark gains on Wall Street overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 33.4 points to 5,245.4, its biggest one-day gain in three weeks. The benchmark lost 1.5 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 1 percent to finish at 4,913.0, a near two-month high. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)