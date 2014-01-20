UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY Jan 21 Australian shares are set to fall at the open on Tuesday as a dip in copper and Shanghai steel futures may weigh on resource stocks, while a lack of leads may leave trade thin the session after Wall Street was closed for a public holiday.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, a 46-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.
* Wall Street was closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
* Copper dipped in holiday-thinned trade as near-term demand prospects from top consumer China remained muted, despite slightly better-than-expected Chinese growth data.
* Gold steadied after touching its highest level in nearly six weeks with a lower dollar and a dip in equities boosting investor confidence in the yellow metal.
* Shanghai steel futures fell for a third straight session to trade near record lows.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2224 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1838.7 -0.39% -7.190 USD/JPY 104.15 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8194 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1253.19 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 93.72 -0.69% -0.650 DOW JONES 16458.56 0.25% 41.55 ASIA ADRS 146.68 -0.21% -0.30 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St was closed for the Martin Luther King holiday * Oil dips below $106/bbl on China data, Iran deal * Gold steadies near 6-week high, strike notice lifts platinum * Copper edges lower on muted China demand prospects
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by David Gregorio; Editing by)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts