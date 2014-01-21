(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Jan 21 Australian shares finished 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, as banking stocks overcame choppy morning trade to lead the index to two-week highs, though trading was subdued with Wall Street closed for Martin Luther King Day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 36.5 points to finish at 5,331.5, its highest point since January 8. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to finish the session at 4,921.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)