SYDNEY, Jan 22 Australian stocks could open under pressure on Wednesday with global miner BHP Billiton expected to open around 1 percent lower after a loss in its U.S. ADRs, while a positive lead from Wall Street may buffer the loss. * Australian stock futures eased 0.1 percent at 5,281.0, a discount of 50.5 points to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The local benchmark rose 0.7 percent to reach a two-week high in the prior session. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.9 point to 4,920.8 in early trade. * U.S. stocks mostly rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a two-session decline as the materials sector rallied, though the Dow fell on disappointing earnings by three of its components. * Copper edged higher on Tuesday as investors digested further evidence of tight nearby supply, although concerns about Chinese demand and worries that rising stocks of concentrate will soon be processed into metal kept gains in check. * Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 16 percent rise in iron ore production in the December quarter on a year earlier to 48.9 million tonnes, while iron ore production guidance for fiscal 2014 was maintained at 212 million tonnes. * Canada's Saputo Inc said it has increased holding in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings to 52.7 percent. * Australia is due to publish inflation figures for Q4 2014, which will be closely watched by the market for rate move clues. --------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1843.8 0.28% 5.100 USD/JPY 104.31 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8323 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1240.94 -0.01% -0.170 US CRUDE 94.99 0.66% 0.620 DOW JONES 16414.44 -0.27% -44.12 ASIA ADRS 146.75 0.05% 0.07 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 ends with slight gains; Dow down on earnings * Brent rises on forecast of strong demand; Libya supports * Gold falls about 1 pct on Fed tapering speculation * Copper edges up on tight supply, China concern weighs For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)