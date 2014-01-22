(Adds share moves, major events, analysis) SYDNEY, Jan 22 Australian stocks slipped 0.2 percent on Wednesday, as subdued industrial metal prices led to selling in miners, and higher-than-anticipated inflation data weakened prospects for a rate cut. Both BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto Ltd lost 0.8 percent, trimming earlier losses. BHP posted strong rises in iron ore and metallurgical coal output in the December quarter and said it was well positioned to reward shareholders as productivity increased. The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 11.7 points to 5,319.8, recovering from an intra-day low of 5,285.4. The local benchmark rose 0.7 percent to reach a two-week high in the prior session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 4,950.3. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)