SYDNEY Jan 23 Australian shares could fall on
Wednesday if bluechip miners take a beating after iron ore fell
to its weakest level in over six months, while investors may
exercise caution after Wall Street finished mostly flat
overnight.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent,
a 61.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks closed mostly flat as the latest corporate
earnings came in mixed and a selloff in IBM shares weighed on
the Dow.
* Copper prices fell on Wednesday on concerns that the U.S.
Federal Reserve could further cut monetary stimulus next week,
but declines were limited by tight short-term availability of
metal in the physical market.
* Iron ore fell to its weakest level in more than six months
amid slow demand from top importer China. Prices, which have
already lost 8 percent this month, are at risk of sliding
further.
* Gold prices fell, extending the previous session's
one-percent pullback, hurt by technical weakness and strength in
the dollar and U.S. equities.
* Santos Ltd will release its quarterly activities
report later in the day.
