SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australian shares are set to fall on Friday, extending losses after China's factory sector contracted in January for the first time in six months as new orders declined, while gold stocks may get some boost from firmer bullion prices. * Local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,197.0, a 66.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.9 percent to 4,866.7 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average recording its third consecutive day of losses, after disappointing manufacturing data in China and a mixed bag of U.S. corporate earnings. * Copper fell on Thursday, dragged lower by China's disappointing manufacturing data, which reinforced concerns about the outlook for economic growth. But further declines were capped by a weak dollar and a shortfall of refined red metal. * U.S. crude oil futures rose Thursday, narrowing the discount to European Brent to the lowest level in two months, due to a larger-than-expected draw in distillate stocks caused by sustained cold. * Australia's Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd agreed to sell its 17.7 percent stake in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd to rival bidder Saputo Inc , finally bowing out of the hotly contested bidding battle. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2157 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,828.46 -0.89% -16.400 USD/JPY 103.28 -1.18% -1.230 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.779 -- -0.081 SPOT GOLD 1,264.19 0.02% 0.240 US CRUDE 97.38 0.67% 0.650 DOW JONES 16,197.35 -1.07% -175.99 ASIA ADRS 144.63 -2.08% -3.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall Street slides on China data, earnings * U.S. crude rises; discount to Brent hits 2-month low * Gold posts biggest gain in 3 mths as U.S. stocks slide * Copper pressured by China growth worries For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click: (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)