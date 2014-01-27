MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday following a long weekend, catching up with losses offshore on worries about a slowdown in China's growth and a further paring of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent to 5,118.0, a 122.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark slipped 0.4 percent last Friday, ending the week down 1.2 percent. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,839.9 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with the Dow down for a fifth straight session and the S&P 500 index off for a third in a row on concern about the Federal Reserve's plans for withdrawing stimulus. * Copper hit its lowest in seven weeks on Monday, while gold fell around 1 percent. * Building materials group Boral Ltd said it expects to report a first half profit before one-offs of about A$90 million, up from A$52 million a year ago, thanks to strong volumes on major projects and cost-cutting benefits. * Perseus Mining reported a 6 percent rise in gold production from the previous quarter to 48,360 ounces. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2158 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,781.56 -0.49% -8.730 USD/JPY 102.54 0.25% 0.260 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7479 -- 0.013 SPOT GOLD 1,256.6 0.01% 0.160 US CRUDE 95.7 -0.97% -0.940 DOW JONES 15,837.88 -0.26% -41.23 ASIA ADRS 140.55 -0.83% -1.18 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower; S&P 500 extends losses for 3rd day * Oil loses $1 as emerging markets struggle, Fed weighs * Gold falls 1 pct on U.S. Fed worries * Growth worries drag copper to 7-week low For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Editing by G Crosse)