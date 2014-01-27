UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday following a long weekend, catching up with losses offshore on worries about a slowdown in China's growth and a further paring of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent to 5,118.0, a 122.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark slipped 0.4 percent last Friday, ending the week down 1.2 percent. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,839.9 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with the Dow down for a fifth straight session and the S&P 500 index off for a third in a row on concern about the Federal Reserve's plans for withdrawing stimulus. * Copper hit its lowest in seven weeks on Monday, while gold fell around 1 percent. * Building materials group Boral Ltd said it expects to report a first half profit before one-offs of about A$90 million, up from A$52 million a year ago, thanks to strong volumes on major projects and cost-cutting benefits. * Perseus Mining reported a 6 percent rise in gold production from the previous quarter to 48,360 ounces. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2158 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,781.56 -0.49% -8.730 USD/JPY 102.54 0.25% 0.260 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7479 -- 0.013 SPOT GOLD 1,256.6 0.01% 0.160 US CRUDE 95.7 -0.97% -0.940 DOW JONES 15,837.88 -0.26% -41.23 ASIA ADRS 140.55 -0.83% -1.18 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower; S&P 500 extends losses for 3rd day * Oil loses $1 as emerging markets struggle, Fed weighs * Gold falls 1 pct on U.S. Fed worries * Growth worries drag copper to 7-week low For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Editing by G Crosse)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts