SYDNEY Jan 28 Australian shares slumped 1.3 percent to 1-1/2 month lows on Tuesday morning as turmoil in emerging markets triggered across-the-board selling, led by losses in banking, mining and defensive stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 65.8 points to finish at 5,175.1, its lowest point since December 19. The benchmark gave up 0.4 percent on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 5.4 points to finish the session at 4,848.4.